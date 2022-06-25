The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $216,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.