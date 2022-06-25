The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €650.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($684.21) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($852.63) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($678.95) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($636.84) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($736.84) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($705.26) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €502.50 ($528.95) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($439.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €492.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €586.89.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.