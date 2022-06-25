The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.38

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 18571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.44) to GBX 2,190 ($26.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.46) to GBX 2,020 ($24.74) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,130.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

