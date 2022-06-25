THEKEY (TKY) Trading 13.5% Higher This Week

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $611,120.87 and $182,932.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000163 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.