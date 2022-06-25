Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.16 and traded as low as C$2.86. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 14,162 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

