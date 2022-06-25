TheStreet Upgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $600,498.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,029.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,766 shares of company stock worth $24,451,569. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,469,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.