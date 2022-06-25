Thomasville National Bank Buys 1,023 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

