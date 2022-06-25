Thomasville National Bank Buys 6,508 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.0% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,025,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

