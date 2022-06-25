Thomasville National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 3.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS opened at $94.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

