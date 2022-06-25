Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,261,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.