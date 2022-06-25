Thomasville National Bank Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,093,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

