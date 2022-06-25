Thomasville National Bank Has $1.89 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

