Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,024 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

