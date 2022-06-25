Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,235 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

