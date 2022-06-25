Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TWKS stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,036,000 after buying an additional 952,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $34,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

