Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010477 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00208832 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

