TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

TIMB stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. TIM has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $904.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TIM by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,050,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,421 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 346,292 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 247,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 158,454 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

