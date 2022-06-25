TIO Networks (CVE:TNC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

TIO Networks Corp. (CVE:TNC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as low as C$3.32. TIO Networks shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.33.
About TIO Networks (CVE:TNC)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for TIO Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIO Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.