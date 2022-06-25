Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.30

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.30 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.53). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53), with a volume of 94,921 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Topps Tiles’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

