Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

TTC stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.90. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,288,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

