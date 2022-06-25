Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.90

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.90 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 46.84 ($0.57). Totally shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55), with a volume of 1,352,316 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.05. The company has a market capitalization of £83.32 million and a P/E ratio of 74.17.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

