Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 19.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $61.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

