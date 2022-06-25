Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 1,024 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $419.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.59. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

