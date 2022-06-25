Townsend & Associates Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Allstate stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

