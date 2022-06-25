Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 666 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Salesforce by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,232,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $334,328,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $185.92 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,344,911. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.