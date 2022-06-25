Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMDY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

