Townsend & Associates Inc Takes Position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIVB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

DIVB stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

