TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 975.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

