TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

