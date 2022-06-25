TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,071 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $128.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

