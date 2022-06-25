TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after buying an additional 147,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 146,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after buying an additional 107,744 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($807.37) to €630.00 ($663.16) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $515.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.99. The company has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $461.85 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

