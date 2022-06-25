TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

