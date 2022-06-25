TPG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $206.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

