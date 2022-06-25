TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE TRTX opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 322.10, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $734.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.