TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Up 3.6%

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.78). 5,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 53,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.71).
The company has a market capitalization of £125.37 million and a P/E ratio of -362.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
About TPXimpact (LON:TPX)
