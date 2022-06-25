TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Up 3.6%

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.78). 5,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 53,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.71).

The company has a market capitalization of £125.37 million and a P/E ratio of -362.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About TPXimpact (LON:TPX)

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States of America, Norway, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting and Innovation, Software Development, and Automation.

