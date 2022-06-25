Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.
About Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)
