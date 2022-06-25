Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Insider Acquires £4,966 in Stock

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,082.80).
LON:BBOX opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.71. The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 180.30 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.12%.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.
