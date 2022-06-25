TRON (TRX) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $5.95 billion and approximately $495.62 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002274 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,501,425,864 coins and its circulating supply is 92,501,401,077 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.