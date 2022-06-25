Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

NYSE TFC opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

