Truist Financial Cuts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $67.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ REG opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.