TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $203.68

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.68 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 151.25 ($1.85). TUI shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.86), with a volume of 3,445,602 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 285 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.62).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

