Twele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,829,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.