Twele Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,519 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Flower City Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,706,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.22 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

