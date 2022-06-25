Twele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51.

