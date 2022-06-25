Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $77.42 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $405.43 and its 200 day moving average is $435.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

