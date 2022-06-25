Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.83% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $31.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58,401 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 639,641 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $14,206,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tyra Biosciences (Get Rating)
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
