U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 475.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,275 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 50,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.