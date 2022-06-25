UBS Group Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $328.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $600.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $487.14.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $341.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $1,059.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Boston Beer by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.