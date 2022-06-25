Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 15.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $61,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.