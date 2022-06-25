Unibright 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $281,506.00 (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unibright has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $31.80 million and $281,506.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

